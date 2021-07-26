Over 370 candidates attend physical test for constabulary recruitment

Coimbatore

26 July 2021 23:44 IST

A total of 372 candidate took part in the physical examination for the posts of grade-II police constable, grade-II jail warder conducted by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board's (TNUSRB) at the Police Recruits School, here on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore range) M.S. Muthusamy, DIG Prisons (Coimbatore range) G. Shanmuga Sundaram, Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam and District Fire Officer R. Jegadheesh oversaw the physical examination.

According to the organisers, 500 candidates from Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Erode districts ,who cleared the written examination, were given admit cards for the physical test. Of these, 372 of them underwent the physical measurement and endurance tests.

The candidates were admitted for the physical examination after they produced COVID-19 negative certificates. Masks were provided to all candidates.

Around 500 police personnel, including senior officials were deployed at the venue for the smooth conduct of the physical examination.

Appointment orders given

Mr. Muthusamy and Mr. Selvanagarathinam gave away appointment orders to seven persons, including a woman who got recruited to the post of Sub-Inspector in the TNUSRB examination held in 2019.