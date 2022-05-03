Over 35,000 students to appear for Class XII exams in Coimbatore

A total of 35,033 school students and 2,047 private candidates will appear for the Class XII public examinations in Coimbatore district, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday for the academic year 2021-22.

According to the district administration, 41,811 students and 2,917 private candidates will write the Class X examinations that begin on Friday and 37,033 school students and 2,090 private candidates will appear for the Class XI public examinations that commence on May 10.

The Class XII examinations will be conducted at 119 centres for the school students and four centres for private candidates across Coimbatore, Perur, S.S. Kulam and Pollachi educational districts.

In Tiruppur district, 25,717 school students and 167 private candidates will write the Class XII public examinations in 91 centres. For Class X examinations, 31,617 students and 646 private candidates will appear at 108 centres and 27,520 school students and 370 private candidates will write the Class XI examinations at 91 centres, according to the district administration.