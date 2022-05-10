Over 35,000 students appear for Class XI public examination in Coimbatore district

Students checking their seating allotment on the first day of Plus One examinations at Suburban Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

May 10, 2022 18:11 IST

A total of 1,565 candidates were reported to be absent for the examination

Over 35,000 Class XI students and private candidates appeared for the Language paper across Coimbatore districton Tuesday.

Officials from the Department of School Education said that 35,742 candidates wrote the Class XI public examination across Coimbatore, S.S. Kulam, Perur and Pollachi educational districts, out of which 35,461 were regular candidates (school students) and 281 were private candidates. A total of 1,565 candidates – 1,493 students and 72 private candidates – were reported to be absent for the examination in the district, officials said.

As many as 119 examination centres for school students and four additional centres for private candidates have been set up across the four educational districts. A total of 12 custodian points for question papers and four separate examination centres for private candidates have been set up in Coimbatore district. Around 3,200 officials, including hall invigilators, chief superintendents and departmental officers, have been deployed for the examination, according to the officials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Class XI public examinations will end on May 31. Public examinations for Class XII began on May 5 and will end on May 28 and the Class X examinations began on May 6 and will conclude on May 30.

In Tiruppur district, 26,272 students and private candidates appeared for the Class XI public examination on Tuesday. Officials said that total allotted candidates were 27,709 and 1,437 candidates were reported to be absent in the 91 examination centres in Tiruppur, Palladam, Dharapuram and Udumalpet educational districts.