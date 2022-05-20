Over 35,000 candidates to appear for group II exams in Erode today

May 20, 2022 18:40 IST

As many as 35,619 candidates will be writing Group II examination at 117 centres across the district on Saturday.

Collector H. Krishnanunni held a meeting with officials concerned at the Collectorate here to ensure smooth conduct of the examination. Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will be conducting the preliminary exam on May 21 to recruit candidates for 5,529 posts in Combined Civil Services Examination II (Interview posts/Non-Interview posts).

Exams will be held at 61 centres in Erode Revenue Division comprising Erode, Perundurai, Kodumudi and Modakkurichi taluks), Gobichettipalayam – 29 centres, and Bhavani – 27 centres (Bhavani and Anthiyur taluks).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Candidates will be allowed into the exam centres from 8.30 a.m. to 9 p.m. after which they will not be permitted. A maximum of 400 candidates would be writing the exams in each centre, he said.

Mr. Krishnanunni said that eight flying squad officers, 29 mobile units, 120 videographers and 234 monitoring officers will be monitoring the process to ensure the exam is conducted in a fair manner.

Question papers and answer scripts were guarded by armed guards round-the-clock and police personnel were posted for duty at the centres. Special buses would be operated to the centres while steps were taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the exam hours, he added.