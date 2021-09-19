Over 34,000 vaccinated in Coimbatore city

Coimbatore

19 September 2021 23:48 IST

In the second mega vaccination drive held here on Sunday, Coimbatore Corporation had administered 34,615 vaccines.

According to sources in the health wing, the civic body administered the vaccines in 266 camps. The civic body had clubbed the camps based on their proximity to urban health centres and allotted a medical officer to each of the urban health centre to oversee the mega vaccination drive.

The sources said that in a few places, the civic body ran out of doses within the first few hours. At the close of the drive at 7 p.m., the Corporation had administered 12,314 first dose and 13,360 second dose Covishield and 3,636 first dose and 5,305 second dose Covaxin.

The highest vaccination was in North Zone with 8,822 persons receiving the vaccine followed 7,037 in West Zone, 6,542 in Central Zone, 6,287 in South and 4,927 in East Zone.

The Corporation was left with a few doses of Covaxin, the sources said and added that it would organise a camp in the coming dose for the purpose.