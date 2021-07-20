Over 34,000 Class XII students declared all pass in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore

20 July 2021 00:11 IST

A total of 34,845 Class XII students in Coimbatore district were declared all pass in the State Board examinations, as per the results announced on Monday.

Officials from the Department of School Education said that 19,005 girls and 15,840 boys were studying Class XII in the academic year 2020-21. They were slated to appear for the public examinations earlier this year. However the exams were cancelled by the State government amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The State government subsequently announced the method of calculation of Class XII marks -- 50% of the weightage would be accorded to Class X public examination marks (average of top three subjects), 20% to the marks scored in Class XI public examination (theory) and 30% to the Class XII practical examination marks and internal marks.

Among the 34,845 students, 9,801 (28.12%) have scored in the range of 501-550.99 marks and 9,525 students (27.33%) scored 451-500.99 marks. With the maximum possible score being 600 for Class 12, only nine % or 3,137 students in the district have scored in the range of 551-600 marks.

The students were from 356 higher secondary schools in the district, in which 16,463 were from 207 private self-financing schools, 11,615 students from 108 government schools and 6,767 students from 41 government-aided schools, according to the officials.

Tiruppur

A total of 26,135 students studying Class XII in Tiruppur district were declared all pass in the public examinations on Monday. According to officials, 14,207 girls and 11,928 boys were pursuing Class XII in 214 higher secondary schools (government, aided and private) across the district in the academic year 2020-21.