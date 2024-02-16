ADVERTISEMENT

Over 3,400 beneficiaries in Coimbatore receive welfare aid worth ₹ 127.06 crore under Makkaludan Mudalvan scheme

February 16, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati distributing welfare aid under the Makkaludan Mudalvan scheme in Coimbatore on Friday. Also seen in the picture are Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan, Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram and District Revenue Officer M. Sharmila. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A total of 3,466 beneficiaries received welfare aid worth ₹ 127.06 crore under the Makkaludan Mudalvan scheme at a function held at Krishna College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore.

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati said that a total of 74,063 petitions were received under the scheme and of which 52,650 petitions were accepted and beneficiaries got the required help.

A total of 68 camps were held in the Corporation limits, 27 camps in municipalities, and 32 camps in town Panchayats.

Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram, Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan and District Revenue Officer M. Sharmila participated in the function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US