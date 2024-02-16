GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 3,400 beneficiaries in Coimbatore receive welfare aid worth ₹ 127.06 crore under Makkaludan Mudalvan scheme

February 16, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati distributing welfare aid under the Makkaludan Mudalvan scheme in Coimbatore on Friday. Also seen in the picture are Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan, Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram and District Revenue Officer M. Sharmila.

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati distributing welfare aid under the Makkaludan Mudalvan scheme in Coimbatore on Friday. Also seen in the picture are Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan, Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram and District Revenue Officer M. Sharmila. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A total of 3,466 beneficiaries received welfare aid worth ₹ 127.06 crore under the Makkaludan Mudalvan scheme at a function held at Krishna College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore.

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati said that a total of 74,063 petitions were received under the scheme and of which 52,650 petitions were accepted and beneficiaries got the required help.

A total of 68 camps were held in the Corporation limits, 27 camps in municipalities, and 32 camps in town Panchayats.

Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram, Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan and District Revenue Officer M. Sharmila participated in the function.

