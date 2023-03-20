Over 33,000 people visit Nilgiris Book Fair

March 20, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The first Nilgiris Book Fair 2023 ended on Sunday, with more than 33,200 people having said to have visited the event over the last two weeks.

The book fair, which opened on March 5, was set to continue till March 14, but due to excellent public response was extended to March 19, with only the book stalls remaining open for the last five days at the Resource Centre for Tribal Culture Hall in Udhagamandalam.

Apart from the book stalls, the district administration made arrangements to spread awareness among the public about government schemes. Renowned speakers, authors and personalities from the film and television industry attended the book fair.

The district administration said a total of 33,257 visited the book fair and that sales amounting to ₹15.97 lakh was reported. On Saturday, Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran visited the book fair and urged youngsters to develop reading habit.