Over 3.3 lakh vaccinated in Tiruppur district

The district administration said that over 3.3 lakh beneficiaries have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

According to the data released by the district administration, 3,30,598 beneficiaries out of the target population of 22,20,520 were vaccinated as of June 17, yielding a coverage of 14.89%.

For Covishield vaccine, 2,42,323 have taken the first dose and 36,838 have taken both the doses. On the other hand, 39,983 have taken the first dose of Covaxin and 11,454 have taken two doses in the district.

Age-wise, the coverage of 18-44 age group remains low in the district with only 7.96% having taken at least one dose.

The category of 45 years and above, however, has a better coverage with 26.43% as of June 17. Out of the district’s target population, 13,87,436 were in the 18-44 age group while 8,33,084 were in the 45 years and above category.

For differently abled

With the Tiruppur Corporation announcing special vaccination camps for the differently abled, the authorities are mulling to roll out door-to-door vaccination for such beneficiaries to ensure quicker coverage.

Corporation sources said that only 100 differently abled beneficiaries had been vaccinated through the camp held at the Corporation headquarters on Mangalam Road as of Saturday, while around 2,000 differently abled persons aged 18 years and above had been identified within the Corporation limits.

A plan for this would likely be finalised by next week, the sources said.

The Corporation has also started vaccinating postnatal mothers through special camps, under which 798 women were vaccinated as of Saturday.

While no vaccination drives for the general public were held on Saturday due to shortage of vaccine doses, the special camps for differently abled and postnatal mothers continued as the Corporation had earmarked a portion of the doses, according to the sources.