Over 32,000 sewage connections provided in Kurichi and Kuniamuthur areas in Coimbatore, says official data

June 27, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board is yet to connect over 8,800 households with the new underground drainage system in Kurichi and Kuniamuthur areas within the Coimbatore Corporation limits, according to data provided by official sources.

The ₹591-crore project, aimed at benefitting 41,318 houses under the Tamil Nadu Urban Flagship Investment Programme, began in 2018 and was expected to be completed by March 2023.

A TWAD Board engineer claimed, “At present, we are focusing on finishing the laying of the main double wall corrugated drainage pipes — both for collecting sewage and carrying it to the pumping station — before providing household connections. In June, we began linking homes in Kuniamuthur with the 30.55 MLD [million litres a day] sewage treatment plant [STP] in Vellalore.”

According to him, TWAD hopes to provide 3,000 household services in July and partially commission the STP in August this year.

“We were denied permission to lay the lines on a 10-km stretch by the National Highways. Hence, a revised plan was formulated in June. Further, due to public objection, pumping main lines that were to be laid in Sathya Sai Nagar were diverted through Chathram Street in Kurichi. These caused further delay,” he added.

The Board, along with the civic body, completed laying over 336.67 km of sewer lines under the Underground Sewerage Scheme (UGSS) in the added areas — Kurichi and Kuniamuthur (Wards 87 to 100) — in the South Zone.

The data also revealed that the TWAD Board had completed the laying of 13.21 km of sewer lines between May 30 and June 22, and was to lay lines for another 53.31 km. The forthcoming action plan for July 2023, was to complete 15.64km, the document, shared by a TWAD Board engineer claimed.

Further, the Board had finished laying 43.06 km of pumping main lines out of the overall 48.69 km and planned to lay 2 km more in July.

