Over 3,200 nominations accepted in Erode

In Salem district, over 4,300 nominations were accepted

The scrutiny of nomination papers filed by candidates for contesting in the Erode Corporation, four municipalities and 42 town panchayats were taken up on Saturday with a few candidates staging sit-in protest against rejection of their nominations.

A total of 3,301 nominations comprising 490 nominations for the post for Corporation councilors, 517 for municipal councillors and 2,294 for town panchayat ward members were filed for contesting in the elections. Scrutiny of nominations took place at the respective Assistant Returning Officer’s (AROs) office in the presence of candidates amid tight security.

The nominations of three candidates, independent candidate Prabhu– Ward 40, AIADMK candidate Santhi Murugasekar – Ward 41 and Kanchana Palanisamy – Ward 51, were taken up for scrutiny at the Corporation’s Zone 4 office.

Since they were running vegetable shops at the Nethaji daily vegetable and fruit market that is owned by the civic body, their papers were rejected.

The three candidates entered into altercation with the officials and staged a sit-in-protest on the premises and later on the road.

A total of 64 nominations were rejected for various reasons in Erode district.

Nineteen nominations for the post of Corporation councillors, 11 nominations for the post of municipal councillors and 34 nominations for the post of town panchayat ward members were rejected. A total of 3,237 nominations were accepted.

Salem

In Salem, P. Natesan of AIADMK filed his papers at the Hasthampatti Zonal office for contesting in Ward 14 and was rejected during the scrutiny.

Officials said property tax and water tax were outstanding in his wife’s name and hence his nomination papers were rejected.

Angered by it, he told officials that outstanding taxes in his wife’s name should not be considered and urged them to accept his papers. Later, the nomination papers of another AIADMK candidate Palanisamy was accepted.

The nomination paper of Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Kaviya, a first year college student, was rejected as she is yet to complete 21 years of age. In Salem district, a total of 78 nominations were rejected while 4,338 nominations were accepted.

Namakkal

Scrutiny of 1,310 candidates who filed their papers for contesting as town panchayat ward members and 898 candidates as municipal councillors were taken up during the day.

A total of 52 nominations were rejected in the district, including 34 in the five municipalities and 18 in the 19 town panchayats.