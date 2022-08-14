Over 31,000 students will receive bicycles in Salem district: Minister

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru (third left) presenting the free bicycle to a student in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

A total of 31,357 students in the district, who had completed class XI last academic year, will receive bicycles at a cost of ₹15.94 crore this year, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru said here on Sunday.

The Minister distributed bicycles to school students at a government-aided school on Four Roads. A total of 2,350 students received the bicycles at ₹1.20 crore.

At the function, Mr. Nehru said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin allocated ₹36,895.89 crore this financial year for providing basic amenities and improving school education. Importance was given to develop quality of education, students’ welfare and students-teachers relationship. While former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was in power, he created 1,000 teaching posts for government-aided schools. Now, Mr. Stalin had upgraded schools, created new teacher posts and had been developing the infrastructure, Mr. Nehru added.

“Today (Sunday), we distributed bicycles to 2,350 students - 1,210 boys and 1,140 girls - in the first phase. Students should use the schemes provided by the government to improve themselves,“ the Minister said.

District Collector S. Karmegam, Salem MP S.R. Parthiban, R. Rajendran MLA, and District Revenue Officer P. Menaha participated.