Over 31,000 petitions received from Tiruppur under CM’s outreach programme

As many as 31,659 petitions were received from Tiruppur district under the Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar (Chief Minister in your constituency) programme as of July 16, District Collector S. Vineeth said on Thursday.

According to a press release, this was the third highest number of petitions in the State received under the Chief Minister’s outreach programme. Of the 31,659 petitions, 5,491 were accepted, 11,296 were rejected and the remaining petitions were under consideration, the Collector said.