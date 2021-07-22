Coimbatore

Over 31,000 petitions received from Tiruppur under CM’s outreach programme

As many as 31,659 petitions were received from Tiruppur district under the Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar (Chief Minister in your constituency) programme as of July 16, District Collector S. Vineeth said on Thursday.

According to a press release, this was the third highest number of petitions in the State received under the Chief Minister’s outreach programme. Of the 31,659 petitions, 5,491 were accepted, 11,296 were rejected and the remaining petitions were under consideration, the Collector said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2021 11:26:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/over-31000-petitions-received-from-tiruppur-under-cms-outreach-programme/article35478574.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY