Over 3,100 students in Erode provided special meals under Centre’s ‘Tithi Bhojan’ scheme

Updated - September 20, 2024 07:21 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Special meals was provided to school students in Erode district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

A total of 3,146 students of 49 schools in Kodumudi and Ammapettai panchayat unions were provided special meals under the Central government’s ‘Tithi Bhojan’ scheme in the district on Thursday.

The scheme aims to provide special food to students on special occasions like festivals, anniversaries and birthdays of national leaders on any one of the days from July 1, 2024 and within 100 days. Under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, nutritious meals are provided to students. The school headmasters are asked to arrange the meal with community participation, organised by the school management committee.

In Kodumudi Panchayat Union, 2,096 students of 32 schools and in Ammapettai Panchayat Union, 1,050 students from 17 schools were provided special lunch on Thursday.

A release from the Collectorate said all government and government-aided schools in the district were asked to provide special lunch to students under the scheme.

