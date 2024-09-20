GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 3,100 students in Erode provided special meals under Centre’s ‘Tithi Bhojan’ scheme

Updated - September 20, 2024 07:21 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Special meals was provided to school students in Erode district on Thursday.

Special meals was provided to school students in Erode district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

A total of 3,146 students of 49 schools in Kodumudi and Ammapettai panchayat unions were provided special meals under the Central government’s ‘Tithi Bhojan’ scheme in the district on Thursday.

The scheme aims to provide special food to students on special occasions like festivals, anniversaries and birthdays of national leaders on any one of the days from July 1, 2024 and within 100 days. Under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, nutritious meals are provided to students. The school headmasters are asked to arrange the meal with community participation, organised by the school management committee.

In Kodumudi Panchayat Union, 2,096 students of 32 schools and in Ammapettai Panchayat Union, 1,050 students from 17 schools were provided special lunch on Thursday.

A release from the Collectorate said all government and government-aided schools in the district were asked to provide special lunch to students under the scheme.

Published - September 20, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.