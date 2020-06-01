Coimbatore

Over 30,000 students to appear for Class X exam in Tiruppur

A total of 30,602 students will write the Class X public examination in Tiruppur district from June 15 to 25, said District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Monday.

He chaired a review meeting on the preparation for the examinations, in which Tiruppur Chief Educational Officer R. Ramesh and other officials participated. The 30,602 students will comprise 29,746 students (14,835 boys and 14,911 girls) from 349 schools and 856 private candidates, a release said.

Class XI exam

The one examination that was not held for Class XI will be held on June 16, which will be written by 26,092 students (25,911 students and 181 private candidates).

As part of COVID-19 precautionary measures, only 10 students will be made to sit in a classroom. Masks and hand sanitisers will be provided to the students before the start of the examinations. Students will be writing the examinations in their own schools.

The 349 examination centres in the district will each have one Chief Superintendent and one Departmental Officer. A total of 2,985 teachers will be appointed as hall invigilators.

A team of 200 teachers will act as flying squads for Class X public examinations and six custodian centres will be set up for the question papers, a press release said.

