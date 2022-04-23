Over 30,000 saplings to be planted in schools in Erode

As part of World Earth Day observation, the district administration has planned to plant over 30,000 saplings in 122 schools in the district.

At a programme organised jointly by the School Education Department and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department on Friday, Collector H. Krishnanunni planted saplings at Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School at Panneerselvam Park and at Lakkapuram Government Higher Secondary School. Saplings would be planted under Miyawaki method in schools where adequate spaces are available. The scheme would be implemented under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and saplings would be planted at a cost of ₹38.20 lakh.

Chief Education Officer Ramakrishnan, coordinator Geetha, and District Educational Officer Jothi Chandran took part.