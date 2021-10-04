Coimbatore

Over 30,000 persons vaccinated in Coimbatore city

Coimbatore Corporation on Sunday vaccinated 31,859 persons in the mega vaccination camp organised across the city. The Corporation had organised 198 camps where health workers were ready with vaccines from 7 a.m.

As of 8 p.m., the health workers had administered first dose vaccine to 13,492 persons and second dose vaccine to 18,367 persons, said sources. Of the five zones, East Zone topped the list with 7,536 persons taking vaccines. North Zone stood second with 7,022 doses followed by South Zone - 6,390, West Zone - 5,721 and Central Zone - 5,190.

At the end of the mega drive, the Corporation said there were more than one lakh persons who were yet to take second dose vaccine. As many as 25,194 persons were due for second dose of Covaxin and 85,910 for Covishield as of October 2, they added.


