Over 30,000 inoculated in mega COVID-19 drive in Coimbatore

As many as 30,437 persons were inoculated in a mega COVID-19 vaccination drive held in Coimbatore district on Sunday. The Health Department said that 8,421 persons received their first dose in the camps held on Sunday. While 14,804 persons received their second dose, 7,212 people received their booster dose/precaution dose in the mega drive which was held through 3,509 centres in the district. Among the children in the 12 to 14 age group, 213 persons received their first dose and 521 persons received their second dose of Corbevax. A total of 577 persons in the 15 to 18 age group also received their first and second doses in the drive.