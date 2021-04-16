Over 30,000 Class 12 students taking practical exams in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

16 April 2021 23:43 IST

The practical examinations for over 30,000 Class 12 students in Coimbatore district commenced on Friday by adhering to the COVID-19 standard operating procedures issued by the State government.

Official sources said the 30,952 students studying Class 12 in various schools in the district were split into batch ‘A’ with 16,479 students and batch ‘B’ with 14,473 students. The students in batch ‘A’ would be called for the practical examinations from Friday till April 20 and the batch ‘B’ students would be called from April 21 to 23. The practical examinations were being held in about 236 schools in the district.

Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer M. Ramakrishnan, who inspected a few schools on Friday, said the practical examinations were held in compliance with the COVID-19 SOPs and no complaints were received regarding the conduct of the examination.

