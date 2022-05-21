Over 30,000 candidates take up TNPSC Group 2 exam in Erode district

As many as eight flying squads, 29 mobile teams, 120 videographers and 234 monitoring officers were involved in the smooth conduct of the examination.

Over 30,000 candidates took up the Combined Civil Services Examination – II preliminary written examination at 117 centres in Tamil Nadu here on May 21.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is conducting the Group – II Services/Group-II A Services exams to fill 5,529 posts in various government departments. Exams were held at 61 centres in Erode Revenue Division (84.31% were present), while exams were held at 29 centres in Gobichettipalayam Revenue Division (85.72% present) and at 27 centres in Bhavani Revenue Division (87.76% present). Of the total 35,623 candidates who applied for the exam, 30,447 candidates wrote the exam.

Special buses were operated to the centres while steps were also taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the exam hours. Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected the centre at Chikkaiah Naicker College (CNC).

Officials said that the exam will be held in three stages – preliminary, mains and interview. Candidates who have scores less than 90 marks out of 300 marks will not qualify for the mains exam, they added. Results will be declared in June and the main exam for selected candidates will be held in September and counselling will be held in December and January 2023, they said.