Over 3,000 households registered for piped natural gas supply in Salem city

February 23, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Salem

Under the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network, 3,000 households have registered for Domestic Piped Natural Gas (D-PNG) in Salem city. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has installed meters at 1,550 households.

Natural gas is commonly referred to as a green fuel as it produces very less hydrocarbon emissions compared to LPG, diesel, and petrol, is cheaper than other conventional fuels, and is economical. The Central government has set a target to raise the share of natural gas in the energy mix to 15% in 2030 from 6.7%. To achieve this target, the government is expanding the CGD network across the country..

In Salem, the works for the CGD started in 2019 and due to COVID-19, the pipeline laying works were affected. From 2021, work resumed in full swing. On May 23, 2023, the first liquified natural gas (LNG) hub was inaugurated at Mohan Nagar in the Steel Plant. At first, residents of Mohan Nagar only received natural gas. Now, works are extended to give connections at various places in the city.

Officials attached to the IOCL said that so far, steel pipelines (the main pipeline) have been laid through the national highway, state highway, and Corporation roads for 28 km in the city.

From the steel pipeline, to supply natural gas to residents, medium-density polyethylene (MDPE) (plastic) pipelines were laid for 145 km, including in Mohan Nagar, Sarkar Kollapatti, Pagalpatti, Majra Kollapatti, Bhoominaickenpatti, Reddipatti, and Sankar Nagar.

A total of 3,000 households had registered to receive natural gas and the installation of meters for 1,550 households was completed. Work is going on to install meters in the remaining households. Before the end of June this year, the 3,000 households will receive natural gas. At present, 200 households are receiving natural gas. Before 2031, IOCL has aimed to provide natural gas for 3.27 lakh households in Salem, the officials added.

Stating that 158 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations will be setup in Salem before 2031, the IOCL officials said that at present, CNG stations are set up in 15 locations in Salem district, including in Sankagiri, Attur, and Mettur.

