Over 3,000 applications received for postal ballots

KRISHNAGIRI

21 March 2021 00:07 IST

Krishnagiri district has received a total of 3,036 applications for postal ballots under Form 12 D for the 6 Assembly constituencies here. This includes 704 differently-abled voters and 2,332 voters above 80 years of age.

According to the administration, there are 634 voters for Uthangarai (Reserved), 305 voters for Bargur, 567 voters for Krishnagiri, 332 voters for Vepanapalli, 419 voters for Hosur, and 779 voters for Thally.

Form 12 D application has been a new introduction to the postal voting, enabling the infirm and the elderly above 80 years of age expressing inability to commute in view of the pandemic to vote with the help of postal ballots.

