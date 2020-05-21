Over 300 workers head for home states from the Nilgiris

The Nilgiris district administration has facilitated the transport of 347 migrant workers to their home states over the last week.

Officials said that till two weeks ago, a total of 1,941 migrant workers, primarily employed in tea estates, factories and in the construction industry had applied to go back to their home states.

However, officials clarified that means of transport would only be arranged for the migrants once they received concurrence from the states to which they would be travelling to.

Buses arranged

In the days since, special buses were arranged for 347 migrants headed primarily to Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Rajasthan.

A couple of states such as West Bengal had not yet given their consent, the officials said. “In West Bengal, the government has asked residents living in other states to stay where they are due to Cyclone Amphan,” said an official, adding that people from West Bengal and Odisha would be sent back once the situation there improved.

Many of the migrants, who had expressed willingness to go home during the first few weeks of the lockdown, have subsequently changed their minds and want to stay back so that they can find work once again, as lockdown restrictions are being eased.

Collector J. Innocent Divya said the district administration was rechecking with the migrant workers about their willingness to go back home so that suitable arrangements could be made.