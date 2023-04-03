ADVERTISEMENT

Over 300 walk to create awareness on autism in Coimbatore

April 03, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati flagged off the walkathon at the Masonic Hospital, Race Course, which was organised by Third Eye–center for Autism and Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP)–Coimbatore chapter.

The Hindu Bureau

More than 300 people took part in ‘Go Blue’, a walkathon to create awareness on autism, as part of observing the World Autism Awareness Day, here on Sunday, April 2, 2023. 

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati flagged off the walkathon at the Masonic Hospital, Race Course, which was organised by Third Eye–center for Autism and Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP)–Coimbatore chapter.

Over 300 people, including doctors, children, parents of autistic children walked a distance of four km, highlighting the theme for this year’s World Autism Awareness Day – ‘Transformation: Toward a Neuro-Inclusive World for All’. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea of the event was to create awareness about the public and parents to change their perspective and seek early intervention for the betterment of these children”, said IAP president C. Srinivasan.

Saranya Rengaraj, director of the Third Eye–center for Autism, said there is a huge social stigma among parents of autistic children which is stopping them from receiving the right support at the right time. This can include early diagnosis and intervention, specialized educational programs, and therapies, all of which can significantly improve outcomes for those living with autism.

“Raising awareness about autism can help individuals and communities better understand the condition, its symptoms, and how it can impact daily life,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US