Over 300 walk to create awareness on autism in Coimbatore

April 03, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - COIMBATORE

More than 300 people took part in ‘Go Blue’, a walkathon to create awareness on autism, as part of observing the World Autism Awareness Day, here on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati flagged off the walkathon at the Masonic Hospital, Race Course, which was organised by Third Eye–center for Autism and Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP)–Coimbatore chapter.

Over 300 people, including doctors, children, parents of autistic children walked a distance of four km, highlighting the theme for this year’s World Autism Awareness Day – ‘Transformation: Toward a Neuro-Inclusive World for All’.

The idea of the event was to create awareness about the public and parents to change their perspective and seek early intervention for the betterment of these children”, said IAP president C. Srinivasan.

Saranya Rengaraj, director of the Third Eye–center for Autism, said there is a huge social stigma among parents of autistic children which is stopping them from receiving the right support at the right time. This can include early diagnosis and intervention, specialized educational programs, and therapies, all of which can significantly improve outcomes for those living with autism.

“Raising awareness about autism can help individuals and communities better understand the condition, its symptoms, and how it can impact daily life,” she said.