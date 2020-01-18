Over 300 tamers take part in Koolamedu jallikattu

The first jallikattu in Salem as part of Pongal celebrations was held at Koolamedu near Attur on Saturday. Over 300 tamers took part and 600 bulls were released into the arena.

District Collector S.A.Raman, Superintendent of Police S.Deepa Ganiger, AIADMK MLAs, R.Elangovan, Chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Apex Co-op. Bank, flagged off the event.

Mr. Raman along with senior officials administered the oath to the tamers before the start of the event. Close to 300 police personnel were deployed for security in Koolamedu besides personnel from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services.

A 50-member medical team including 12 doctors were available at the arena to examine and treat tamers. The tamers were checked for their physical fitness and those in inebriated condition were not allowed to contest. According to officials, 317 tamers participated in the event.

About eight ambulances including four 108 ambulances were available. Also, a 50-member animal husbandry team was present to examine and treat the bulls that were brought from various parts of Salem and nearby districts like Namakkal and Tiruchi.

Around 36 tamers suffered injuries. The prizes for bull owners and tamers ranged from huge vessels, to cash prizes, silver coins, cookery utensils to cycles.