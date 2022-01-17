Over 300 tamers, 600 bulls take part in jallikattu at Koolamedu in Salem

SALEM

17 January 2022 17:44 IST

Over 300 tamers from various districts took part to tame 600 bulls during the jallikattu held at Koolamedu village in Attur taluk here on Monday.

The traditional sport, held as part of Pongal celebrations, was flagged off by District Collector S. Karmegam in the presence of Attur Revenue Divisional Officer S. Saranya, former MLA S.R. Sivalingam and other government officials.

Advertising

Advertising

Bulls from Salem, Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Namakkal, Karur and Madurai and other districts ran through the Vaadivasal while the tamers tried to tame them. Bulls were checked by veterinarians before entering the arena. Due to COVID-19 norms, only 150 spectators, mostly local people, were allowed and they encouraged the tamers during the sport. Those who tamed bulls were given prizes, including household items, while owners whose bulls were not tamed were also given prizes.

Earlier, Mr. Karmegam administered the oath to the tamers before the start of the event. Tamers, who had received their two doses of vaccine and tested COVID-19 negative, were allowed to participate. Over 300 police personnel were deployed in Koolamedu besides personnel from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services.

Also, medical teams and ambulances were kept ready to treat the injured or to transport them to hospitals. The event ended without major incidents.