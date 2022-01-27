Over 300 tamers, 500 bulls take part in Komarapalayam jallikattu

The famous Komarapalayam jallikattu was held on the grounds of a private college here on Thursday.

Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan, Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajesh Kumar, MLAs and senior government officials were present at the event. An oath was administered to the tamers before the jallikattu began and the crowd to the event was restricted in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Over five medical teams were deployed at the place to examine and treat tamers. The tamers were checked for their physical fitness and those in inebriated condition were not allowed to contest. The tamers were asked to produce COVID-19 vaccination certificates and RT-PCR negative reports taken within 24 hours of the event. Six ambulances were also parked at the place to provide emergency medical services. Over 300 tamers and 500 bulls took part in the event. Over 10 tamers suffered minor injuries.

An Animal Husbandry team was also present to conduct medical checks on bulls. Winners were presented with prizes such as two-wheelers, cycles, utensils and cash prizes.