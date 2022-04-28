Over 300 students with disabilities take part in sports events in Erode
Over 300 students with disabilities took part in the district-level sports competitions held at V.O.C. Park Sports Stadium here on Thursday.
Badminton, table tennis, throw ball, Kabaddi, hand ball, 50 metres and 100 metres event, short put, wheelchair competition, long jump, soft ball and other events were conducted. Also, children, who have low ability, took part in 50 m running while children with higher ability took part in 100 m running and short put event.
The event was inaugurated by Collector H. Krishnanunni. He also distributed prizes to winners of 50 metres running and encouraged them to continue their training.
District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer R. Satheesh Kumar, Differently-Abled Welfare Officer Kothaiselvi and other officials were present.
