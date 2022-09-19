Over 300 services will be available through e-Sevai by the end of the year: IT Minister

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services T. Mano Thangaraj has said that over 300 services would be available for the public through the e-Sevai platform by the end of this year.

The Minister chaired a meeting at the Collectorate on Monday to review the implementation of e-Office and e-Sevai in the district in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, chairman of Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Kurinji N. Sivakumar and officials.

The Minister said that in the last one year, various online services were offered by the department and people are able to access online services easily. “The gap between the government and the people has reduced due to e-Sevai services and the government schemes are reaching the people easily”, he added. He said that work is on to provide 300 more online services through e-Sevai and e-Office framework, which will be much helpful. “By implementing e-Office in all the government departments, work will be simplified”, he said and added that offices would turn as paperless and maintenance would be easier. He said that by reducing the usage of papers in offices, expenses can be reduced significantly.

He said that 3,245 employees at the Secretariat were being trained on using e-Office and employees at the offices at district level, divisional level, block level and village level will also be trained.

District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandran, L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Project, Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj and other officials were present.