Over 300 school vehicles inspected in Erode

November 28, 2022 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
K. Sivakumar, Motor Vehicle Inspector, Regional Transport Office (East), inspecting a school vehicle in Erode on Monday.

K. Sivakumar, Motor Vehicle Inspector, Regional Transport Office (East), inspecting a school vehicle in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

A total of 346 school buses and vans were inspected for safety norms at the newly established temporary bus stand at Solar here on Monday.

As per the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles (Regulation and Control of School Buses) Special Rules 2012, school vehicles have to undergo fitness inspection by Regional Transport Officers so that defects, if any, should be rectified before transporting schoolchildren.

Vehicles under the jurisdiction of Regional Transport Offices in Erode (West) were inspected by Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) K. Sivakumar in the presence of Block Education Officer (BEO). The official checked the vehicles for height of footboard, driver partition, emergency exit, fitness certificate, fire extinguisher, flooring, GPS tracking system, speed controller and other safety measures. The official also checked the driving licence of drivers.

Officials said that the inspection committee comprising MVI, BEO, presidents of Parents Teachers Associations and Modakkurichi police Sub-Inspector had asked a few schools to rectify the issues pointed out in the vehicles during the inspection and ensure compliance.

