Over 300 private buses to be operated from today

09 June 2020 22:15 IST

After over a week since the operations of buses were allowed, nearly 330 private buses are expected to be operated across Coimbatore district from Wednesday.

V. Duraikannan, president of Coimbatore District Bus Owners Association (South), said that around 120 town buses and 30 mofussil buses will be operated in Coimbatore region, while around 90 town and mofussil buses respectively will be operated in Pollachi and Mettupalayam regions each. The private buses were not operated earlier as the bus operators deemed that it was not economically feasible to operate with only 60 % occupancy as per the State government regulations.

“We waited till June 8 to see whether State government will make announcements regarding increase in occupancy or ticket fares,” he said. Due to lack of such announcements coupled with the demand from public, the Association decided to ply all the private buses from Wednesday, Mr. Duraikannan said. Many drivers and conductors of private buses were hit financially due to the non-operation of buses amid the lockdown, he said.

All private bus operators have been asked to follow the COVID-19 precautionary measures such as not allowing excess passengers, allowing passengers only if they wear masks, provision of hand sanitisers and wearing of masks and gloves by the drivers and conductors, according to Mr. Duraikannan.