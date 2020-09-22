Over 300 persons recruited for contact tracing in Coimbatore city

Coimbatore

22 September 2020 22:30 IST

Coimbatore Corporation has recruited more than 300 persons to trace the primary and secondary contacts of persons who had tested COVID-19 positive.

The civic body recruited a few days ago 10 persons for each of the 32 urban primary health centres. The new recruits’ job would be to trace the primary and secondary contacts of persons who had turned COVID-19 positive and take those persons to the testing centres. This was to ensure as much testing as possible and at the earliest to control the infection spread, said sources in the civic body.

The new recruits’ job would also include follow-up on persons who had been discharged from hospitals after being cured of the infection and checking on persons whom the Corporation had recommended to remain in home isolation.

The sources reiterated this was a part of the civic body’s strategy to test as many people as possible as it believed that early detection and maximum testing could help it contain the disease spread in the city.

The Corporation lifted around 4,500 samples a day and private hospitals and others another 1,500 to take the overall samples lifted to around 6,000 a day.

The sources also said that door-to-door survey was in progress across the city and the enumerators that the civic body had pressed into service had called on people in their area at least once in the last few days.

They would continue to visit them at least thrice to check on their health status and learn about travel history.