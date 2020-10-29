‘Over 300 govt. school students will benefit from horizontal reservation’

Tiruppur

29 October 2020 23:51 IST

Over 300 government school students in the State will benefit upon the implementation of the 7.5 % horizontal reservation for medical college admissions, Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan said in Perumanallur here on Thursday.

Mr. Sengottaiyan and Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan issued extended recognitions till 2022 for 571 private schools that did not have the approval from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) from four districts.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister said the “time to rejoice for students and parents” regarding the horizontal reservation was “approaching soon.”

The Department of School Education announced in August that 2,505 private schools in the State without DTCP approval would receive extended recognitions till May 2022 for the benefit of the students enrolled in these schools. The extension of recognition was issued under the condition that they should get the necessary approvals within the next two years, school education officials said.

During the event held at a private school on Kanakkampalayam Road in Perumanallur, 190 private schools from Coimbatore district, 156 schools from Tiruppur district, 145 schools from Erode district and 80 schools from the Nilgiris district received the extended recognition from the Ministers, the officials said.