Over 300 forest guards to be recruited this year

The Forest Department will recruit 328 forest guards this year, Forest Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan said here on Friday.

Inaugurating the 25th State Forest Sports Meet along with Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani at Tamil Nadu Forest Academy, he said 152 forest range officers were recruited in 2019 and 77 forest range officers in 2015, a release said.

Winners of the State Forest Sports Meet would participate in the National Forest Sports Meet at Bhubaneswar in Odisha in March, he said, and wished they win more medals than last time for the State.

Cash award

The State government would felicitate gold medal winners with a cash award of ₹ 20,000, silver medal winners with ₹ 15,000 and bronze medal winners with ₹ 10,000, he said.

Medals

Mr. Velumani said Tamil Nadu won 88 medals in the recently held Khelo India Youth Games. The State government had increased the cash award from ₹ 1 crore to ₹ 2 crore for gold medal winners in the Olympics.

Deputy Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Pollachi V. Jayaraman, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Department P. Durairasu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Project Director Sanjay Kumar Srivastava and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests for Coimbatore Circle Debasis Jana participated in the event.