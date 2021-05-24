Over 30 tonnes vegetables, fruits sold in Coimbatore on Day One

24 May 2021 22:44 IST

On day one of the total lockdown on Monday, Coimbatore Corporation along with Agriculture Marketing and Horticulture Departments sold over 30 tonnes vegetables and fruits.

According to sources, the civic body had sent 20 autorickshaws each to the Singanallur and R.S. Puram farmers’ markets and five each to the Vadavalli and Sundarapuram markets, where between 5.30 a.m. and 6 a.m. the Agriculture Marketing and Horticulture Department officials helped farmers and traders load vegetables and fruits.

The Corporation’s bill collectors and local ward staff accompanied the vehicles as the civic body had given each of the 50 vehicles a specific area to cater to. And, each of the vehicles carried the Corporation’s authorisation and the day’s price list.

The 20 vehicles attached to the R.S. Puram market sold 12 tonnes of vegetables and the vehicles attached to the Singanallur market sold nine tonnes.

And the vehicles attached to the other two markets sold eight tonnes vegetables along with fruits. In all, the total sales on day one was ₹ 10.76 lakh, the sources said.

Starting Tuesday, the Corporation would fix public address system to its 50 vehicles and update the daily vegetable price list.

Sources said the civic body had also planned to alert thepublic on the next day’s vegetable price, which would also be applicable to traders who sold using their vehicles.

And, for such private traders, the Corporation would delineate areas so that every area in the city was covered. As of Monday evening, the Corporation had received applications from around 100 traders for vegetables and fruits sales and had approved of most of the applications, the sources added.

Several vegetable traders at Anna Market and TK Market are obtaining passes from the local body to sell vegetables on vehicles across the city during the lockdown period.

A couple of traders said that about 10 passes were taken by TK market traders jointly for Tuesday. Many more from the two markets had taken the passes individually too. There were stocks of onions and potatoes. Tomatoes and climber vegetables could be sourced from the local farmers. Several local farmers were also approaching them and asking them to take the vegetables.

The rates quoted by the Corporation were viable and hence they would be able to sell, they said.