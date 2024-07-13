GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 30% candidates absent for Group I exam in Salem and Erode

Published - July 13, 2024 07:03 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
TNPSC candidates writing the Group I exam at a centre in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

TNPSC candidates writing the Group I exam at a centre in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

As many as 30.17% of candidates were absent for the Group I exam conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission in Salem on Saturday.

Of the total 13,469 candidates applied for the exam, 9,406 wrote their exams while 4,063 candidates did not turn up.

Exams were held at 47 halls in 37 centres in the district, and Collector R. Brindha Devi inspected the conduct of the exam at C.S.I. Polytechnic College. A total of 47 hall supervisors, 47 supervisors, four flying quad, 12 supervising committees monitored the exam. Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) operated special buses to the centres.

In Erode district, of the total 7,251 candidates who applied, 4,967 candidates (68.50%) attended the exam while 2,284 (31.50%) failed to turn up. The exam was conducted in 27 halls that were supervised by 27 hall supervisors. District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspected the conduct of the exam at the Government Higher Secondary School at Kumalankuttai.

In Namakkal, 4,188 candidates appeared for the exam while 1,580 candidates were absent. Collector S. Uma inspected the centre at Ernapuram C.M.S. Polytechnic College.

