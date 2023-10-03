Over 3 tonnes of garbage cleared along Coonoor ghat road

October 03, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

More than three tonnes of garbage was cleared along a 13-km stretch of Coonoor ghat road on October 2by over 400 volunteers in a clean-up drive organised by the Pasteur Institute of India to celebrate Swachh Bharat Diwas along the highway and also portions of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) line.

Volunteers from the Pasteur Institute of India, Coonoor, other organisations and the Non-Governmental Organisation ‘Clean Coonoor’ participated in the drive. Despite the ban on single-use plastics in the Nilgiris, more than 90% of the waste collected was plastic waste, with over 75% being plastic PETE bottles.

According to volunteers, a majority of the waste was accruing in viewpoints where tourists stop regularly to take pictures, near food trucks stopped by the sides of the road as well as informal “picnicking spots” by the side of the road. They said the waste collected indicated that tourists continued to bring banned plastic bottles into the district and discard them by roadside.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT