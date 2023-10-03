HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 3 tonnes of garbage cleared along Coonoor ghat road

October 03, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

More than three tonnes of garbage was cleared along a 13-km stretch of Coonoor ghat road on October 2by over 400 volunteers in a clean-up drive organised by the Pasteur Institute of India to celebrate Swachh Bharat Diwas along the highway and also portions of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) line.

Volunteers from the Pasteur Institute of India, Coonoor, other organisations and the Non-Governmental Organisation ‘Clean Coonoor’ participated in the drive. Despite the ban on single-use plastics in the Nilgiris, more than 90% of the waste collected was plastic waste, with over 75% being plastic PETE bottles.

According to volunteers, a majority of the waste was accruing in viewpoints where tourists stop regularly to take pictures, near food trucks stopped by the sides of the road as well as informal “picnicking spots” by the side of the road. They said the waste collected indicated that tourists continued to bring banned plastic bottles into the district and discard them by roadside.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.