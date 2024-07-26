ADVERTISEMENT

Over 3 lakh tourists expected to visit Nilgiris during ‘second season’

Published - July 26, 2024 03:43 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nilgiris district Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru planting a plant for the second season at government botanical garden in Udhagamandalam on July 26, 2024 | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

Nilgiris district Collector, Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru said that the district administration was expecting over 3 lakh tourists to visit the Nilgiris during the ‘second season’ between September and October of this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Tanneeru was at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Udhagamandalam to inaugurate the planting for the second season. Officials said that more than 60 varieties of plants, from across the country, including Kolkata, Kashmir, Punjab and Pune, will be raised at the GBG for the second season. They said that five lakh plants would be raised at the garden, while 15,000 potted plants would be arranged containing 30 more varieties of plants for the season.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the planting season, the Collector said that all necessary precautions are in place to ensure the safety of residents as heavy rains in the district continued for the eleventh consecutive day on Friday. Ms. Tanneeru said that 450 staff from various departments, including revenue, fire and rescue service, public works, highways, among others, are in a state of preparedness to immediately address any issues that may arise due to heavy winds and rain.

She also said that the weather had prompted the district administration to announce leave for schools in Udhagamandalam and Kundha taluks on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Collector added that winds had destroyed energy infrastructure in the Nilgiris, and that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board was working around the clock to restore and ensure power supply to affected areas across the district. She also said that the State government was closely monitoring the situation and was advising the district administration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Nilgiris

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US