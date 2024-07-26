Nilgiris district Collector, Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru said that the district administration was expecting over 3 lakh tourists to visit the Nilgiris during the ‘second season’ between September and October of this year.

Mr. Tanneeru was at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Udhagamandalam to inaugurate the planting for the second season. Officials said that more than 60 varieties of plants, from across the country, including Kolkata, Kashmir, Punjab and Pune, will be raised at the GBG for the second season. They said that five lakh plants would be raised at the garden, while 15,000 potted plants would be arranged containing 30 more varieties of plants for the season.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the planting season, the Collector said that all necessary precautions are in place to ensure the safety of residents as heavy rains in the district continued for the eleventh consecutive day on Friday. Ms. Tanneeru said that 450 staff from various departments, including revenue, fire and rescue service, public works, highways, among others, are in a state of preparedness to immediately address any issues that may arise due to heavy winds and rain.

She also said that the weather had prompted the district administration to announce leave for schools in Udhagamandalam and Kundha taluks on Friday.

The Collector added that winds had destroyed energy infrastructure in the Nilgiris, and that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board was working around the clock to restore and ensure power supply to affected areas across the district. She also said that the State government was closely monitoring the situation and was advising the district administration.

