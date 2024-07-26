GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 3 lakh tourists expected to visit Nilgiris during ‘second season’

Published - July 26, 2024 03:43 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Nilgiris district Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru planting a plant for the second season at government botanical garden in Udhagamandalam on July 26, 2024

Nilgiris district Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru planting a plant for the second season at government botanical garden in Udhagamandalam on July 26, 2024 | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

Nilgiris district Collector, Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru said that the district administration was expecting over 3 lakh tourists to visit the Nilgiris during the ‘second season’ between September and October of this year.

Mr. Tanneeru was at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Udhagamandalam to inaugurate the planting for the second season. Officials said that more than 60 varieties of plants, from across the country, including Kolkata, Kashmir, Punjab and Pune, will be raised at the GBG for the second season. They said that five lakh plants would be raised at the garden, while 15,000 potted plants would be arranged containing 30 more varieties of plants for the season.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the planting season, the Collector said that all necessary precautions are in place to ensure the safety of residents as heavy rains in the district continued for the eleventh consecutive day on Friday. Ms. Tanneeru said that 450 staff from various departments, including revenue, fire and rescue service, public works, highways, among others, are in a state of preparedness to immediately address any issues that may arise due to heavy winds and rain.

She also said that the weather had prompted the district administration to announce leave for schools in Udhagamandalam and Kundha taluks on Friday.

The Collector added that winds had destroyed energy infrastructure in the Nilgiris, and that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board was working around the clock to restore and ensure power supply to affected areas across the district. She also said that the State government was closely monitoring the situation and was advising the district administration.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.