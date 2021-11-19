Over 3 lakh saplings to be distributed to farmers

S. Chinnasamy, Joint Director of Agriculture inspecting the seedlings at the forestry extension centre at Arachalur in Erode district on Friday.

Under the Sustainable Green Cover in Farm Lands scheme, 3.11 lakh high-value tree saplings would be distributed by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department to farmers in the district, said S. Chinnasamy, Joint Director of Agriculture, Erode district on Friday.

The State government had launched the scheme to distribute 73 lakh high-value tree saplings to farmers at a total cost of ₹11.14 crore. Trees like teak, red sandal, acacia, vengai, sandal, manjal kadambu, rosewood, malaivembu, mahagony, karumaruthu and poovarasu are among the timber value species that would be distributed to the farmers in the district.

Mr. Chinnasamy along with A.N. Asaithambi, Deputy Director, Farmers Training Centre, inspected the seedlings at the forestry extension centre at Arachalur in Modakkurichi block during which Erode Forest Ranger Raveendranath and Agriculture Officer Gokulvasan were present.

Mr. Chinnasamy said that the scheme intends to provide regular annual income to farmers and also protect the environment. Saplings were prepared at the nurseries under the Forest Department which would be distributed to farmers in all the 14 taluks in the district, he added.

The officer said that saplings are to be obtained from the Forest Department at ₹15 each and would be distributed to farmers free of cost. Farmers should register their names with the nearest agriculture extension centre and can get the saplings from the centres. A total of 3,11,800 saplings would be distributed to farmers and based on the survival of the saplings, farmers would receive a subsidy of ₹7 a saplings from the second year to fourth year.

Priority would be given to small and marginal farmers, women farmers and farmers belonging to Adi Dravidar and tribal communities. They can register through the Uzhavan App, Mr. Chinnasamy added.