CoimbatoreTiruppur 11 March 2021 23:22 IST
Comments
Over ₹3 lakh cash seized
Updated: 11 March 2021 23:22 IST
Election officials seized cash of over ₹ 3 lakh within Palladam and Tiruppur North Assembly constituencies on Thursday and Wednesday.
Sources said that on Thursday, officials from a flying squad seized cash of ₹ 1 lakh from a car during a vehicle check at North Avinashipalayam within Palladam constituency limits. No valid documents were available with the driver and the seized cash was handed over to the treasury.
On Wednesday, a Static Surveillance Team seized cash of ₹ 2,32,600 from a car during a vehicle check in Vanijpalayam within Tiruppur North Assembly constituency.
The cash will be handed back if the required documents are furnished before the authorities, the sources added.
More In Coimbatore
Read more...