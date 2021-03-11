Coimbatore

Over ₹3 lakh cash seized

Election officials seized cash of over ₹ 3 lakh within Palladam and Tiruppur North Assembly constituencies on Thursday and Wednesday.

Sources said that on Thursday, officials from a flying squad seized cash of ₹ 1 lakh from a car during a vehicle check at North Avinashipalayam within Palladam constituency limits. No valid documents were available with the driver and the seized cash was handed over to the treasury.

On Wednesday, a Static Surveillance Team seized cash of ₹ 2,32,600 from a car during a vehicle check in Vanijpalayam within Tiruppur North Assembly constituency.

The cash will be handed back if the required documents are furnished before the authorities, the sources added.

