Over 3, 380 file nominations for local body polls on last day in Erode

Filing of nominations for the local body elections that began on December 9 concluded on Monday with 3,386 nominations filed on the final day here.

Elections to 2,524 seats, including 19 district panchayat ward member, 183 panchayat union ward member, 225 village panchayat president and 2,097 village panchayat ward member will be held on December 27 and 30 for which nominations were accepted from December 9 to 16, excluding December 15.

On the final day, 79 filed their nominations for district panchayat ward member, 540 for panchayat union ward member, 475 for village panchayat president and 2,292 candidates filed nominations for village panchayat ward member.

Thus, a total of 8,293 candidates filed their nomination, including 125 for district panchayat ward member, 1,087 candidates for panchayat union ward member, 1,341 candidates for village panchayat president and 5,740 candidates filed nominations for village panchayat ward member.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and candidates can withdraw their nominations up to 3 p.m. on December 19 after which the list of final contestants would be announced. Polling will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m. on January 2, 2020.