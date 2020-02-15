Over 29.9 lakh voters in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district has over 29.9 lakh voters in 10 Assembly constituencies, according to the final electoral roll released here on Friday.

District Collector K. Rajamani released the electoral roll at the Collectorate in the presence of District Revenue Officer Ramadurai Murugan, other officials from the district administration and representatives from political parties, a release said. Among the 29,91,923 voters, there were 15,11,767 female voters, 14,79,786 male voters and 370 third gender voters in the district. As many as 23,878 voters, who recently completed 18 years of age, have been included in the final roll. A total of 5,824 names have been removed from the roll, which included deceased (2,179 voters), migrated (2,953 voters) and duplicate entries(692 voters).

Mettupalayam, Sulur, Kavundampalayam, Coimbatore North, Thondamuthur, Coimbatore South, Singanallur, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi and Valparai are the 10 Assembly constituencies in Coimbatore district. In terms of the electorate, Kavundampalayam was the most populous with 4,45,651 voters, while Valparai ranked last with 2,02,961 voters. Except for Kavundampalayam and Coimbatore North, all the Assembly constituencies had more female voters. Thondamuthur has the maximum third gender voters (76), while Valparai had the least number of third gender voters (18).

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur, District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan released the final electoral roll for the eight Assembly constituencies in the district. The district has 23,01,481 voters - 11,59,448 female voters, 11,41,756 male voters and 277 third gender voters. A total of 54,178 voters have been included in the electoral roll and 2,347 voters have been removed.

Dharapuram, Kangayam, Avinashi, Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South, Palladam, Udumalpet and Madathukulam are the eight Assembly constituencies in Tiruppur district. Palladam had the highest number of voters with 3,74,163 voters, and Madathukulam had the least number of voters with 2,44,092 voters. All Assembly constituencies except for Tiruppur North and Tiruppur South had more female voters than male voters. While Tiruppur North came first with 95 third gender voters, Dharapuram came last with 10 third gender voters, a release said.

Udhagamandalam

The final electoral rolls list was released by Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya on Friday. According to the updated voters’ list, there were a total of 5,76,691 voters in the Nilgiris with 2,78,204 male voters, 2,98,479 female voters, and eight third gender voters.