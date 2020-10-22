Over 2,900 workers deployed to carry out anti-dengue operations in Salem

Salem

22 October 2020 00:09 IST

The City Municipal Corporation has deployed 2,910 workers to carry out anti-dengue operations during the monsoon, said Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh here on Wednesday.

He said that the civic body is taking various precautionary measures to prevent outbreak of diseases during the monsoon. A total of 2,060 conservancy workers, 60 malaria workers, 60 sanitary supervisors, 700 workers for anti-larvae and mosquito control activities and 30 awareness creators were deployed for anti-dengue operations in all the 60 wards in the Corporation. All the 56 overhead corporation tanks were cleaned regularly and chlorine mixed protected drinking water is being distributed to the people, he added.

Mr. Sadheesh said that since drinking water is supplied regularly, people should store the required water in containers for three days only after which the container should be cleaned and fresh water should be stored. He asked the people to clear stagnated water in discarded plastic materials, coconut shells, tyres and water bottles and ensure that their houses are kept clean.

Advertising

Advertising