Over 28,000 officials to be engaged in six Assembly segments in Krishnagiri

01 April 2019 22:32 IST

District administration puts in place a single window system for political parties and candidates

A total of 18,274 Government officials, and 9,884 polling personnel are being engaged for the conduct of elections in the six Assembly segments of the district. The district has 1,850 polling stations, which are being extensively prepared for the elections to accommodate the needs of the differently-abled voters, said the District Election Officer and Collector S. Prabhakar on Monday.

The district has a total voter count of 15,26,348 voters, including 236 transgenders; 7,53,498 female voters; and 7,72,614 male voters for the six Assembly constituencies of Hosur, Thally, Krishnagiri, Uthangarai, Vepanapalli, and Bargur. Besides this, there are 4,054 service votes in the district.

Speaking to reporters in the presence of the general observers, expenditure observers and the Superintendent of Police, Dr. Prabhakar said the randomisation of polling stations, and of EVMs were being done and the EVM machines will be sent to the respective Assembly constituencies on April 4. Each Assembly segment will have 15 % of the EVMs as reserve to meet last minute technical glitches, Dr. Prabhakar said.

The administration has put in place a single window system for the political parties and candidates that include permissions for use of vehicles and use of loud speakers. There will be web streaming and video recording of the polling process in critical and vulnerable polling booths as per the directions of the Election Commission. There are 57 flying squads, 19 Static Surveillance Teams, eight Video Surveillance Teams, besides video viewing teams, accounting teams.

According to the Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadhar, trouble mongers are being bound over in locations that include sensitive booths that include critical and vulnerable booths.

There are 11 operational check posts for 24 hour vehicular checks. The district has 222 registered weapons. Of these, 129 weapons were handed over to the police, while 93 weapons used by banks and other security agencies have been returned, Mr. Gangadhar said.